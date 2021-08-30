Monday, August 30, 2021

Sounds Bad

For comparison, the UK, which has high vaccination rates and basically no covid restrictions left, has had a high case level, comparable to the US (I'd guess the UK has a lot more testing so the US is actually worse, but that's another issue), but around 1/3 of the population-adjusted hospitalizations. Big obvious difference is in the UK the not-completely vaccinated population is mostly <30 as vaccine eligibility priority was mostly by age and without a lot of anti-vaxxers.
by Atrios at 13:18