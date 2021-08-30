For comparison, the UK, which has high vaccination rates and basically no covid restrictions left, has had a high case level, comparable to the US (I'd guess the UK has a lot more testing so the US is actually worse, but that's another issue), but around 1/3 of the population-adjusted hospitalizations. Big obvious difference is in the UK the not-completely vaccinated population is mostly <30 as vaccine eligibility priority was mostly by age and without a lot of anti-vaxxers.
Hospitalizations hit 100,000 in United States for first time since January https://t.co/a2jbXoi88u— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 26, 2021
Monday, August 30, 2021
Sounds Bad
by Atrios at 13:18