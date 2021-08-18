Journalists who cared about the people of Afghanistan would've been highlighting the "lighting money on fire" corruption and ineptitude of the past 20 years, not parroting the bullshit of their elite military and blob sources.
Access journalists quite obviously hate the other ones, as they just ignore what they do, and at times actively undermine it. They make their sources and reporting look bad, after all.
A reporter expresses concern about maintaining a military presence near Tajikistan pic.twitter.com/sWxK6nu0QO— Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2021