Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Sources

A maddening thing about US journalism is that the most elite journalists - prestige, salaries, air time - are the ones who do little more than repeat what powerful, often very corrupt, people tell them, while the ones who do the actual work of trying to tell you things that powerful people (or at least the dominant powerful people) don't want you to know are sidelined and their stories ignored.

Journalists who cared about the people of Afghanistan would've been highlighting the "lighting money on fire" corruption and ineptitude of the past 20 years, not parroting the bullshit of their elite military and blob sources.

Access journalists quite obviously hate the other ones, as they just ignore what they do, and at times actively undermine it. They make their sources and reporting look bad, after all.
by Atrios at 09:00