Thursday, August 05, 2021

Speaking of Takes

While I'm picking on the Smartest Boys On The Internet, their belief (it's a regular thing they say, like people telling my parents to bring toilet paper to Europe in the late 70s) that inexpensive mass consumer item functional clothes dryers do not exist in Europe is truly weird. For various reasons (space, tastes, habits, nice sunny weather for your clothes line in some countries), not everybody has them, but you can get a tumble condensing dryer for a couple hundred bucks anywhere. Work as well as any venting dryer, just gotta empty the tray every few times.
by Atrios at 10:00