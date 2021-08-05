For various reasons (space, tastes, habits, nice sunny weather for your clothes line in some countries), not everybody has them, but you can get a tumble condensing dryer for a couple hundred bucks anywhere. Work as well as any venting dryer, just gotta empty the tray every few times.
This is the adorable thing about Europe, all these little countries that are like “look at me, I have pretty high GDP per capita,” and then nobody actually owns a machine that makes clothing dry. It’s so cute! https://t.co/Gq8FYKu1QQ— Josh Barro (@jbarro) August 5, 2021
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Speaking of Takes
While I'm picking on the Smartest Boys On The Internet, their belief (it's a regular thing they say, like people telling my parents to bring toilet paper to Europe in the late 70s) that inexpensive mass consumer item functional clothes dryers do not exist in Europe is truly weird.
by Atrios at 10:00