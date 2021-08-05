Yes, Nate, nobody had thought about this before you had an epiphany on the can.
What an odd thing to say.— Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) August 5, 2021
First, this is common knowledge in epidemiology, not a brilliant discovery on your part.
Second, I even referenced my source, who sent me a DM about this prior to your post—which, given that I don't follow you, I hadn't seen.https://t.co/XZMaEoAHhn
Take Brain
Opinions are like assholes, but also assholes tend to express lots of opinions, and often like 15-year-olds (when it's sorta cute), they think that every stray thought that passes through their brain is a unique, original thought that they came up with before anybody else in all of human existence.
