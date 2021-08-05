Thursday, August 05, 2021

Take Brain

Opinions are like assholes, but also assholes tend to express lots of opinions, and often like 15-year-olds (when it's sorta cute), they think that every stray thought that passes through their brain is a unique, original thought that they came up with before anybody else in all of human existence. Yes, Nate, nobody had thought about this before you had an epiphany on the can.
by Atrios at 09:00