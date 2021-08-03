The Hospitals Are Full

Contempt for those choosing not to get vaccines is fine, but the idea that they're going to be the only victims of their choices has been absurd.
I don't have strong opinions about what mandatory policies should be generally, but we had a couple of months of prominent snide coverage blasting people for being a bit cautious, and the Biden administration listening to the Smartest Boys On The Internet, so we got the "RIP YOUR MASKS OFF, YOU COWARDS" message. No worries, we'll listen to their advice when it's time to go to war with a random new country, too.
Just the same bullshit from the same people. Often precisely the same people!
People choosing to be a bit cautious was a freebie! Helpful behavior without mandates! But the glibertarian "everyone should be free to be just like me" crowd couldn't handle it.