The Naughty Don't Deserve Health Insurance

I know it's a special moment requiring special measures, but the latest push to punish people who don't get vaccinations by allowing insurance companies to jack up their prices for them is misguided. ACA pushed the door a bit more closed on punishing people for their behaviors, and it is a really bad idea to try to swing it open again, even now. Another layer of bureaucracy, another way for insurance companies to deny claims and treatment, another lifelong consequence for what is determined to be (but might not be - paperwork!) a bad choice.
There are other sticks that won't end up whacking us all in the head.