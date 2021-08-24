The Start Of An Ever Closer Union

Business leaders had said that forcing them to meet new UK rules, which will at first duplicate EU product standards, would come with significant cost at a delicate moment for the economy.We can have our own standards! that no one else will accept.
CE markings are required for a wide range of consumer products, from laptops to table lamps and hairdryers.
Ministers argue the UKCA mark will allow the UK to control its goods regulations while maintaining high safety standards. However, many businesses say the changes will force them to fill in reams of additional paperwork or make changes to their production lines, as manufacturers selling goods in both the EU and the UK will be forced to follow two regimes.
