Monday, August 30, 2021

Though I Missed Something

One lesson I didn't quite learn from the Clinton impeachment saga was how our ruling elite felt neccessary to position themselves as our moral superiors. David Brooks (1999 version) with a boot on our face forever.

I knew there were a bunch of Republican hypocrites, of course, but I more thought that was just cynical bullshit. But, no, a lot of them actually believe it. A lot of them were enraged by Clinton's poll numbers for precisely that reason. The people are immoral!

Not a new thing, of course, elites imagining themselves to be superior in every way. Slip seamlessly from that to "we must bomb the shit out of brown people for feminism, and you're a big racist if you suggest it's wrong, and immoral if you hate Droney."

by Atrios at 14:35