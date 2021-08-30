Though I Missed Something

I knew there were a bunch of Republican hypocrites, of course, but I more thought that was just cynical bullshit. But, no, a lot of them actually believe it. A lot of them were enraged by Clinton's poll numbers for precisely that reason. The people are immoral!
Not a new thing, of course, elites imagining themselves to be superior in every way. Slip seamlessly from that to "we must bomb the shit out of brown people for feminism, and you're a big racist if you suggest it's wrong, and immoral if you hate Droney."