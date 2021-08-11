Gov. Cuomo’s resignation led to an outcry among Port Authority staffers who want the agency’s top officials to halt his controversial proposal to build an AirTrain to LaGuardia Airport.
”For too long, Gov. Cuomo and his staff have repeatedly pushed the agency to make non-transparent, politically motivated decisions, including decisions that squander the trust and money of our bondholders, customers, and the general public,” said a letter sent to Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton on Tuesday by dozens of staffers.
Transit Projects Imagined By People Who Don't Use Mass Transit (And Still Won't)
Perhaps not of all that much interest to non-New Yorkers or non-transit nerds, but this is a very very stupid project and hopefully it is killed dead.
