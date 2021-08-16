Was That The Plan

The best you can say about TWENTY DAMN YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN is that the military succeeded very well in achieving their goal of making Afghanistan dependent on their presence, and running to journalists every time that presence was threatened by politicians.
So over 20 years our generals trained/supplied the Afghan army in a way to assure they could never function on their own and the US Army could never leave. https://t.co/mGqNLEsBTg— Jon Walker (@JonWalkerDC) August 15, 2021
For some reason, WHAT THE FUCK HAVE YOU BEEN DOING, THEN is not the next question out of his mouth.
The failure to anticipate the rapid fall of afghan cities, including kabul, is a huge US intelligence failure. I know some US mil commanders anticipated it. They told me. Yet somehow their voices were not heard.— Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 15, 2021
I don't know why, precisely, "the military" was so desperate to stay in Afghanistan, but I suspect the answer to that is not so good!