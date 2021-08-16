Monday, August 16, 2021

Was That The Plan

The best you can say about TWENTY DAMN YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN is that the military succeeded very well in achieving their goal of making Afghanistan dependent on their presence, and running to journalists every time that presence was threatened by politicians.

For some reason, WHAT THE FUCK HAVE YOU BEEN DOING, THEN is not the next question out of his mouth.

I don't know why, precisely, "the military" was so desperate to stay in Afghanistan, but I suspect the answer to that is not so good!

by Atrios at 08:45