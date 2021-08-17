What A Long Strange Trip It's Been

As many have observed, being pro-war is considered to be Objective Journalism. What "war" means alternates between "exterminate the brutes" and "save the women and children" depending on the day, or even the hour, giving critics perpetual whiplash as they cycle through being labelled as soft-headed America-haters who want to surrender to Them, and racist misogynists who think other people don't deserve freedom.
At least the Vietnam generation had the excuse that some hippie stole their girlfriend. I don't know what excuse the Morning Josephs of our discourse have.