Thursday, August 26, 2021

Wings

Who else is there? The unwillingness to describe the GOP as is instead of pretending there are GOOD REPUBLICANS that will save us (then often elevating people like Trump's BFFs Chris Christie and Lindsey Graham as those people) is why we're here! Partly.

I'm sure he means, like, Cheney and Kinzinger, but that's not really a 'wing.'

by Atrios at 09:30