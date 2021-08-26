The unwillingness to describe the GOP as is instead of pretending there are GOOD REPUBLICANS that will save us (then often elevating people like Trump's BFFs Chris Christie and Lindsey Graham as those people) is why we're here! Partly.
The Trumpist-McCarthy wing of the GOP is criticizing Biden for leaving Afghan allies behind - but also for opening the US to refugees. Via @anniekarni https://t.co/NNB6vdr22D— Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) August 25, 2021
I'm sure he means, like, Cheney and Kinzinger, but that's not really a 'wing.'