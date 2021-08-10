Winning The Pandemic

DeSantis got an immense amount of good press for doing what he's doing, and he's going to keep doing it.
Politicians, like everybody, respond to incentives, and if the more people you kill, the more gushing profiles you get, you're going to keep killing people. This is normally how the "war" discourse works, as there's nothing the press loves more than bombing the shit out of foreigners, but apparently killing your own d00dz to own the libs works just as well with the Politico-Axios-Punchbowl crowd.