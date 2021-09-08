Amyiah Cohoon had just gotten home from the hospital in March 2020 when a sheriff’s sergeant arrived, warning of possible charges and even jail time. The high school student’s offense: posting on Instagram that she had “beaten the corona virus.”
It was early in the pandemic, and her county in Wisconsin had yet to record any cases of covid-19, court documents say. “Concerned citizens” started calling local officials.
“If [the post] doesn’t come down, the sheriff has directed me to issue disorderly conduct citations, if not start taking people to jail,” the Marquette County, Wis., sergeant told Cohoon’s father, according to dash-cam video obtained by The Washington Post “Because it is causing a disturbance to the public.”
Monday, September 27, 2021
8 Can't Wait
We do love freedum in America.
by Atrios at 11:30