Ah, Well, Nevertheless

As everyone discovers annually, "means testing" only "saves" money, even in theory, if you start phasing out the benefit at pretty low income levels, turning it from a universal program to a poors program right away.

And it's always those supposedly all important nice middle income suburban voters who discover they don't get much of anything.

The voters those "moderates" are always supposedly catering to.

Make the benefits universal, and increase taxes on the rich. Everyone know this, and pretends not to.

At least Donald Trump's grandkids won't get free community college!!!!!

Or pay more in taxes.

