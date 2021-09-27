Ah, Well, Nevertheless

And it's always those supposedly all important nice middle income suburban voters who discover they don't get much of anything.
The voters those "moderates" are always supposedly catering to.
Sources tell me that White House and Democrats considering attaching means test to a number of key agenda items - from EV rebates and free community college - as a way to shrink reconciliation bill and pacify spending hawks.— Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) September 27, 2021
Make the benefits universal, and increase taxes on the rich. Everyone know this, and pretends not to.
don't worry there will also be targeted tax credits for nonprofits that help people apply for means-tested programs— Six Zebra Army (@tomscud) September 27, 2021
At least Donald Trump's grandkids won't get free community college!!!!!
Or pay more in taxes.