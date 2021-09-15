Do A Few Things Right

THIS HOBSON’S CHOICE, figuring out whether to live with less on every policy in the Build Back Better Act, or to jettison some and make sure the policies remaining actually work and are politically potent, is agonizing for advocates and members of Congress. In a better world, this choice wouldn’t exist; the policies reflect critical human needs, and deciding to punt on them yet again should be unacceptable. But the axis of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has decided that they must have a cap on both spending and revenues, which is forcing these difficult conversations.What we don't want is:
HEADLINE: DEMS PASS HISTORIC NEW DENTAL BENEFIT FOR SENIORS
[15 paragraphs later]
The benefit doesn't begin phasing in until 2028, and in the first year it's just a coupon for 20% off any root canal.*
*Only redeemable in some locations.