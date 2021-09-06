The reforms under discussion would raise the benefit up to the full poverty level and increase the asset limits ― as well as change the formula so those follow inflation more closely in the future. The legislation would also eliminate a “marriage penalty” that effectively makes many couples choose between keeping their benefits and getting married, and alter a prohibition on “in-kind support” that can dramatically reduce benefits when people accept groceries or a room from someone like a friend or family member.This is SSI (disability) which is both really stingy (unsurprisingly) and has the absurd $2000 asset limit which means people have to remember to drain their bank accounts constantly so as to not lose benefits (as well as never accumulating any savings ever).
Do The Good Stuff
Faster faster more more more.
