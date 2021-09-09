Get Jabbed, Assholes

President Biden on Thursday will sign executive orders aimed at requiring tens of millions more American workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, including the vast majority of federal employees, who could face disciplinary measures if they refuse.
Biden: "There are elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against Covid. Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated & mask up, they're ordering mobile morgues for the unvaccinated … This is totally unacceptable" pic.twitter.com/BsGUO67vKf— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2021
And testing
I’m instructing the Department of Labor to require all employers with 100+ employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated — or show a negative test at least once a week.— President Biden (@POTUS) September 9, 2021
Some of the biggest companies have already required this: United, Disney, Tyson, and Fox News.
The President’s COVID-19 Action Plan will increase testing and masking. Under the plan, every American – no matter their income – can access free, convenient tests.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 9, 2021