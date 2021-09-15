Wednesday, September 15, 2021

It's Always Excellent News For Republicans

It could have been the case that Newsom lost - hey we all remember Davis - or came close to losing, but he "won" (wasn't recalled) so decisively that the only news story is, "Recall effort wastes hundreds of millions of dollars, gets support of lunatic Republican base and no one else."

If he'd lost it would have been because people remembered he used to be married to Don Jr.'s girlfriend.

If there was some mirror image effort to recall a Republican governor in a deeply red state, the national press would have either ignored it entirely or just laughed at the silly effort, which likely would have done precisely as well for the Democrats involved.
by Atrios at 10:00