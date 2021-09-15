It's Always Excellent News For Republicans

If he'd lost it would have been because people remembered he used to be married to Don Jr.'s girlfriend.
If there was some mirror image effort to recall a Republican governor in a deeply red state, the national press would have either ignored it entirely or just laughed at the silly effort, which likely would have done precisely as well for the Democrats involved.
In an absolute shock to people unfamiliar with California politics, Gov. Gavin Newsom handily defeated a recall effort pushed by Trumpian internet trolls, anti-vaccine COVID deniers, clueless Silicon Valley tech bros and the terminally hopeless California Republican Party.— gil duran (@gilduran76) September 15, 2021