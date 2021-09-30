Sarkozy:
Paris (CNN)Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced on Thursday to one year in prison for illegal campaign financing in his failed 2012 re-election bid, making him the first French head of state in modern times to receive two jail terms.
Very related, what was the war in Libya all about? It really was the Iraq war on 50x speed. Like a week of arguing it was a vital humanitarian mission and punching hippies for not caring, a week of awesome bombing and triumphalism, and then we never heard of it again
.
Sarkozy's legal woes are not over yet as French prosecutors are looking into alleged illegal campaign funding from Libya. Libya's former leader, the late Moammar Gadhafi, allegedly provided Sarkozy's 2007 campaign with millions of euros shipped to Paris in suitcases.
Somebody needing to get rid of a witness, and then enlisting a couple of other world leaders to get involved, is the only satisfying explanation I've ever heard.