More Like This

Thursday, September 23, 2021

In general, "public officials resigning in disgust" should be a much more common event. Its apparent rarity does not speak well of the system, whatever one thinks about the individual issues involved.
U.S. Special Envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote resigned Thursday, saying that he did not want to be associated with what he called the United States’ “inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees” back to the island nation.
But wait... He was a total asshole, but that was ok when he was our total asshole!!!

(He is, quite possibly, a total asshole. Of course I have no idea. But raising this point only when he's on his way out the door...)
by Atrios at 16:00