Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Newsom Triumphs

Unsurprisingly, this is excellent news for Republicans. The only story here is that with enough money you can get anything on the ballot in California, and that anything will get, at a minimum, what the YES vote for the recall got, because California is a state, like every other state, with a lot of Republicans and conservatives.

BIGGEST WINNER OF THE NIGHT: JOHN MCCAIN

