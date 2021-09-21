Not Just Corruption

Give the state of things - decades of rigging up the rules of the economy in certain ways - any solution to any problem can reasonably be thought of as "more socialism." Sure there are some exceptions, especially at the local level, but mostly the problems are lack of decent government structure and the solutions are more and better government.
People who went through their lives swimming in neoliberal bullshit and Tom Friedman books can't tolerate this.
Maybe I should put this on a McKinsey powerpoint.