Years-long delays, buggy beta software, and the risk of no return on their investment in the option package have left some Tesla owners disappointed. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's prognostications, and Tesla's actual reality have diverged so much that some owners describe to CNN Business that they've lost confidence in his predictions. Some otherwise satisfied Tesla owners describe feeling duped into buying "full self-driving" ahead of its polished release, because Musk warned that the price would increase.