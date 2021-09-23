Rip Off The Band Aid

Various ways to do it, but the Dems have been/are able to make this go away forever, and I don't know how to help a party that just wants to create problems for itself endlessly. I don't know how they think having these regular months long public battles, consuming news coverage, is preferable to one nasty vote. The valuable Trump lesson is: just do shit and move on to doing more shit.
This quote (on the debt limit) appears to be Peak Tester pic.twitter.com/Z6yegaK0UI— Colin Wilhelm (@colinwilhelm) September 22, 2021