Thursday, September 23, 2021

Rip Off The Band Aid

Various ways to do it, but the Dems have been/are able to make this go away forever, and I don't know how to help a party that just wants to create problems for itself endlessly. I don't know how they think having these regular months long public battles, consuming news coverage, is preferable to one nasty vote. The valuable Trump lesson is: just do shit and move on to doing more shit.
by Atrios at 13:15