Lilley is not alone in her observation. In conferring with other pediatric endocrinologists across the state and nation, Lilley says the spike in new cases is widespread. “We are all seeing an increase in type 1 diabetes diagnoses as well as type 2 diabetes diagnoses. Those of us who tracked it have noticed anywhere from a 30% to 40% increase compared to (2019),” she told the Mississippi Free Press in a series of interviews in August and September.Probably some time before we know how bad, but the "sacrifice the chilren to the economy gods" crowd mostly got their wishes, even as they kept claiming they didn't.
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Sounds Bad
All the evidence-free claims, marketed as SCIENCE, saying covid for kids was no big whoop.
