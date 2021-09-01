Splitting The Baby

For decades many of our most prominent and respected liberal pundits advocated for a "compromise" on abortion, which was always undefined, meaningless, and unsustainable. If only The Left would agree that abortion was icky and shameful
then The Right would give up their quest to ban it, and squishy moderates would be happy. Wise like Solomon, I realized people counseling this path were assholes who were doing as much as they could to undermine the legality of abortion all while pretending not to.
(I actually no longer think, "safe, legal, and rare" was an ok bone to throw. It was very bad!!! Even I was corrupted by the Sensible Moderates.)