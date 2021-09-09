Stop Being Mean To The Anti-Vax Horse Paste Eaters

One of the dumbest bits of the "discourse" at the moment. Part of the "everybody needs to act as if they are a highly paid PR professional" view which seems to have taken over. I don't know precisely how the CDC or the FDA or Joe the Biden should deal with these people, but random people on the internet making horse paste jokes aren't causing people to ingest horse paste, the very rich leading lights of the conservative media are doing that.
Me offering them a hug isn't going to change that.
I suspect poor vaccine outreach to regions and communities with low vaccination rates (particularly in certain states) is an underreported reason for low vaccination rates, but that's all the more reason not to focus national policy and The Discourse on coddling the biggest assholes in the country.