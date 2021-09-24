Tech For Old People

While I'm annoying people with tech opinions
(nothing annoys people more than tech opinions), would the ghost of Steve Jobs please consider that a substantial number of users of his phones are 75+. While certainly relative to an old Windows box they're easy to use without constant tech support, every time there's a minor UI change in a forced upgrade (stick a needed menu option elsewhere, for example), it is a major life event for some people.
And, unlike computers back in the day, increasingly phones are near essential.