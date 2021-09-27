I vaguely remember this when it happened. Everyone agreed this man was likely worse than Hitler.
A story. When I was in law school, a long long time ago (but not so long), Justice Scalia came to speak. This was shortly after Lawrence v TX. My classmate asked him "do you sodomize your wife?" bc Scalia thought the state could ask and criminalize this. All hell broke loose https://t.co/jsYinbkgGn— Liz Sepper (@lsepper) September 26, 2021
This combines "the highest virtue is civility to your betters" with "never, ever, suggest elites should face the consequences normal people face due to policies those elites have implemented."