The Big Boss

This is about something specific, but I don't feel like going through the details so I'll make it vagueblogging. I am rather surprised when people who run large organizations, are the face of large organizations, particularly large organizations that really do depend on their reputations, imagine that they are entitled to some sort of fantasy justice system "due process." And, well, no, your job is to make the organization look good, and if you no longer do that, you're gone, and sometimes that isn't entirely fair, but that's one reason why you got paid the big bucks.
This fantasy level of "due process" or whatever certainly never applies to the underlings, and it should (moreso) apply to them than you!!!