The Fever Will Break

I remember from some communications back then that they believed there were responsible people in the GOP, like Paul Ryan (lol), and some irresponsible ones.
I suppose they thought the responsible ones would step up and take control. A general belief that there are Wise Old (or not so old) Men Of Washington on Both Sides who loved their country and would rededicate themselves to the bipartisan consensus blahblahblah.
Don't know what course of action a different view would have led to, but I suspect this was not the correct view!