In a normal world, the “Eastman memo” would be infamous by now, the way “Access Hollywood” became the popular shorthand in 2016 for the damning recording of Donald Trump’s bragging about groping women.(About 5 weeks after the Downing Street memo was revealed, with almost no mention in the US press, that is how Russert finally referred to it)
But it’s a good bet that most people have never even heard of the Eastman memo.
Thursday, September 30, 2021
The Now Famous Downing Street Memo
I don't entirely know why there's largely been a blackout of the Eastman memo, but I do know that journalists will, at some point, talk about it as if "everyone knows about it" despite most of them not bothering to tel anyone.
by Atrios at 09:20