The Stupidest Country In The World

Would be a good missing reel for the movie Southland Tales
(which is both awful and sort of great, hard to describe). An epidemic hits the country run by the game show president, against all odds he secures enough vaccine (money is never a problem) and his successor manages to distribute it, but the game show host's followers refuse to take it and instead start shooting themselves up with horse drugs.
We have enough money to throw at every problem we confront, and stupidity and corruption prevent us from solving any of them.