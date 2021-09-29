#notallofthem of course.
I don’t think it quite makes sense to attribute Sinema’s position to her donors. She wouldn’t have any trouble raising a fortune on ActBlue as a Good Democrat in a close state. She might be doing her donors’ bidding, but she’s chosen her donors freely. https://t.co/wDtcxdSCRF— Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) September 29, 2021
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
They Love Rich People
A reason I mostly stopped fundraising for candidates was that ten $100 contributions were not appreciated as much as one $1000 contribution. I thought the "small donor model" could change things, but it wasn't appreciated. Being in the room with rich people is a perk, not a chore.
