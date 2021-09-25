What A Wonderful Time It Was

As I've said, for many people, disproportionately elite media types, 9/11 was the greatest day of their lives, the post-9/11 era the greatest era of their lives. A few of them let it slip in the subsequent years, openly expressing a wish for "another 9/11" to bring back that wonderful, wonderful feeling. Sure they told themselves this was "national unity" or some horseshit, but really it was a moment when they felt the clear-headed righteousness of justified mass murder, and reveled in it. The surge of power, the glory of destruction.
I'm not making a point about 9/11, just about the broken brained people that rule us.