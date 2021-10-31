Department privately conceded the bureau had failed to grasp the scale of the threat. Officials simply didn’t believe that the kind of people showing up to a Trump rally would break the law, let alone act out violently.fixing...
“There was a bias,” said one person familiar with the FBI’s work before and after Jan. 6. “The bias was the belief that middle-aged, largely law-abiding people don’t burn, loot or throw things at police officers. We underestimated the desperation, anger and conspiratorial nature of the crowd.”
Department privately conceded the bureau had failed to grasp the scale of the threat. Officials simply didn’t believe that the white people showing up to a Trump rally would break the law, let alone act out violently.They had no real knowledge of their records or, of course, their propensity to do anything. White folks from Ohio diners could never be bad!
“There was a bias,” said one person familiar with the FBI’s work before and after Jan. 6. “The bias was the belief that middle-aged, largely white people don’t burn, loot or throw things at police officers. We underestimated the desperation, anger and conspiratorial nature of the crowd.”