Blogger Ethics Panel

I think Pareene has a specific individual(s) in mind, but it reminds me, as many things do, of the hysteria about bloggers being corrupted by undisclosed riches, something the Senior Fellow of the Raytheon Think Tank On Middle Eastern Threats would talk about with a very straight face to his journalist friends.
good morning! political consultants who play at public punditry should disclose their clients— 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) October 10, 2021
Practically every "source" in DC is talking their book, but a bunch of internet weirdos mostly doing activism for free made them very very concerned.