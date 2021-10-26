Fall Fundraiser Day 6!

One trouble I have these days is a desire not to contribute to "the freak show." I mean, sure, I could highlight some dumbass thing Boebert said, or whatever, but it makes me feel like I'm part of the problem. On the other hand, I gotta keep feeding this beast all day long, and I can't have super smart things to say constantly. Often, but not constantly!
Anyway, I regularly do think about what I'm doing here and what I'm trying to (if unsuccessfully) accomplish. Often I don't come to any strong conclusions!
At least we have a bit of fun, sometimes, at least. The occasional victory even!
Paypal:
Patreon:
Become a Patron!
Thanks to all!