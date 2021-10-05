In 2003, Joe Lieberman, at the time one of the worst Democratic senators, traveled to Arizona to campaign for his party’s presidential nomination and was regularly greeted by antiwar demonstrators. “He’s a shame to Democrats,” said the organizer of a protest outside a Tucson hotel, a left-wing social worker named Kyrsten Sinema. “I don’t even know why he’s running. He seems to want to get Republicans voting for him — what kind of strategy is that?”
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
I'm Glad We All Agree Now
Not picking on Goldberg - I have no idea what her opinion was back then - but when there was an attempt to get Lieberman out of the Senate, the prevailing view was that he was The Last Honest Man In Washington, perhaps The Greatest Of Us, and the primary attempt was basically Liberal Fascism (he lost the primary, Republicans told everyone to vote for Joe instead of their own candidate, he won, went on to support John McCain in 2008, was still welcome by Democrats after that, and, well, how do these things always work out like this...).
by Atrios at 10:15