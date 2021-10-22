In Defense Of Power

Recently people have stepped up to point out that, AKSHUALLY, LBJ had it easy because he had a YUUUGE Dem majority in the Senate.
And, I dunno man, the legend of LBJ is that he played hardball to get the Civil Rights Act, and was willing to and did take a dump on your kitchen table in front of your wife and kids if that was what it took to get your vote. Not only that, this was HIGH-LARIOUS and why he was such a great man.
Retconning passing the Civil Rights Act as super easy is pretty funny! But really the point is the man played hardball, so the legend goes, Doris Kearns Goodwin loves laughing about it on PBS to this day, and it was how he achieved his goals. Maybe "playing hardball" is a legitimate and productive tactic!