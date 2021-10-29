The Facebook guy seems almost too young (of too young a cohort) to be That Guy, but the dream of a certain generation of nerds, raised on Snow Crash and The Holodeck and then dosed with dork nostalgia from Ready Player One, is a virtual world that is better than this one. One where they are cooler than they are in this one. One where they always get the girl they want. Quark's holodecks, not the Enterprise's.
Also the virtual reality is less likely to work as desired than Elon Musk's self-driving cars.