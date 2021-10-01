True perhaps of a senator or two, but ridiculous for House members in D+20 seats. And actual swing district members mostly live or die based on the overall fortunes of team D, even as many think the secret is running against their own party.
I used to talk about "Democrats against Democrats" quite a bit. It was the predominant challenger strategy for many election cycles, certainly in any swing districts. I'm a Democrat who hates Democrats! Vote for me!
Maybe a strategy for a few, but when half the campaigns are running a campaign against the party, that's a bit of a problem.
Fortunately there aren't as many of them anymore.
(CNN)Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill's campaign is trying to persuade Missouri voters that she is not "one of those crazy Democrats," with a radio ad airing during the final stretch of her heated re-election fight.
The ad, which has been on air in mid-Missouri for roughly the past week, is part of McCaskill's closing argument in one of the country's most closely watched Senate races. As a Democrat in a state that backed President Donald Trump by double digits in 2016, McCaskill has touted her moderate credentials and urged voters to look at her accomplishments, not her party ID.