Friday, October 01, 2021

Moderates

Some are just corrupt of course, but many truly believe they win elections becauae they are damn good at politics. And when they lose it is somebody else's fault. Claire McCaskill comes to mind.

True perhaps of a senator or two, but ridiculous for House members in D+20 seats.  And actual swing district members mostly live or die based on the overall fortunes of team D, even as many think the secret is running against their own party.

I used to talk about "Democrats against Democrats" quite a bit.  It was the predominant challenger strategy for many election cycles, certainly in any swing districts.  I'm a Democrat who hates Democrats! Vote for me!

Maybe a strategy for a few, but when half the campaigns are running a campaign against the party, that's a bit of a problem.

Fortunately there aren't as many of them anymore.


(CNN)Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill's campaign is trying to persuade Missouri voters that she is not "one of those crazy Democrats," with a radio ad airing during the final stretch of her heated re-election fight.

The ad, which has been on air in mid-Missouri for roughly the past week, is part of McCaskill's closing argument in one of the country's most closely watched Senate races. As a Democrat in a state that backed President Donald Trump by double digits in 2016, McCaskill has touted her moderate credentials and urged voters to look at her accomplishments, not her party ID.

by Atrios at 11:30