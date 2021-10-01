Objective Journalism

The progressives are the ones willing to take a stand, but everyone "knows" that it's two senators* and 10ish House members that are trying to blow up a deal that was made. Reporters don't care.
*I recognize there are probably more senators happy with Manchin's actions, but perhaps reporters could tell us who they are instead of speaking their lines for them.
This just isn’t the case. It isn’t. The effort to detach the infrastructure bill from the reconciliation bill isn’t aligned with the WH. The progressives who delayed the vote are aligned with the WH and made a reconciliation bill containing more of the Biden agenda more likely. pic.twitter.com/UC5ESGBpqP— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 1, 2021