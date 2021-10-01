Friday, October 01, 2021

Objective Journalism

I could post several examples of Objective Journalists posting things (depending on the hour) like, "Suck on it, progressives," or, when the news changes, "PROGRESSIVES SINK THE BIDEN AGENDA."

The progressives are the ones willing to take a stand, but everyone "knows" that it's two senators* and 10ish House members that are trying to blow up a deal that was made. Reporters don't care.

*I recognize there are probably more senators happy with Manchin's actions, but perhaps reporters could tell us who they are instead of speaking their lines for them.

by Atrios at 09:00