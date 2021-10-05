SAN FRANCISCO — A jury on Monday ordered Tesla to pay nearly $137 million in damages in a case that alleged an employee encountered racist abuse, discrimination and harassment at the company’s plant in Fremont, Calif.
Owen Diaz, an elevator operator who worked for the company between June 2015 and May 2016, sued Tesla, alleging a hostile work environment and racial harassment, and said “daily racist epithets” such as the n-word were used in the factory, where his son, Demetric, also worked. The initial suit by Diaz, who is Black, alleged that workers encountered a scene “straight from the Jim Crow era,” where workers were subjected to frequent racist harassment and supervisors took no action.
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Oh, Elon
That's a lot of money!
