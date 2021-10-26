A perfectly reasonable explanation for certain labor market issues is, actually, a little thing called Covid (maybe you heard of it?). Directly, in that people died and some remain sick. Almost as directly in that care burdens shift due to illness and death, because of inconsistencies in school attendance, and lack of available child care. And indirectly in that some people just decided to retire early.
But when the usual suspects are done shrieking about inflation and the labor disincentive effects of any government support, when they fully win the battle of having the government do nothing, then they'll shrug their shoulders at the carnage and say, "oh, well, just the Covid. Nothing to be done. Also people got the wrong degrees and would rather play video games."