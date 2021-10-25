Waiving the paperwork requirement and getting those defaulted borrowers out of debt would represent a rare opportunity to reset the clock for some of the most hopelessly indebted in the United States. It would also improve millions of credit scores and afford people access to other protections in the social safety net that being in default locks them out of. And yet the administration has not yet committed to this move, despite having ample authority to do so.Many thing should be done anyway, but at the very least they should be done as a response to certain members of Congress not giving in other areas.
Monday, October 25, 2021
Power
Apparently the president of the United States has plenty of uncontroversial power that he could choose to use.
