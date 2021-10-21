Put In The Other Quarterback, Coach

A problem with doing this blog is that, like a sports talk radio host, I'm spending hours every day going, "What the team needs to do is..." while fully understanding that as influential as this very fine and always correct blog is, it probably isn't usually reaching the people who matter.
At some level we're all (including you, including me) here to prevent us from yelling at the television and annoying the other people in our households. That's something!
