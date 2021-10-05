The feds descended on the Manhattan headquarters of the controversial NYPD sergeants union Tuesday, the Daily News has learned.Twitter thread about sweetie Mullins.
While the details of the investigation were not revealed, an FBI spokeswoman confirmed to The News that the agency was “carrying out a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation” into the Sergeants Benevolent Association.
He came under fire in 2020 when he posted the arrest report of de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara de Blasio, on social media following her arrest during George Floyd protests. Mullins was hit with departmental charges for the violation of NYPD rules.
Seems Like A Nice Guy
Can't believe the Feds would bother him.
by Atrios at 13:45