Sunday, October 24, 2021

Self Driving Nonsense

I've had one or two bad takes on this very fine blog of hot takery, but "self-driving cars aren't really going to work in my lifetime" is so far holding up pretty well!

I'm not entirely sure why, but the last decade was filled with a weird techno-optimism, combined with a pessimism about the impact. Change is inevitable, but it will probably be bad and there's nothing we can do about it!

Self-driving cars are (almost) here! The robots are going to take all the jobs!

Musk said a car would drive by itself from NYC to LA in 2017. Sure not everybody believed that, but that we'd be here in 2021 without them really working at all was a minority opinion.

Teslas weigh 2 tons give or take, depending on the model, and Musk just sends out software "beta tests" for the robot driver like it's a video game.
