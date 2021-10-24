Self Driving Nonsense

I'm not entirely sure why, but the last decade was filled with a weird techno-optimism, combined with a pessimism about the impact. Change is inevitable, but it will probably be bad and there's nothing we can do about it!
Self-driving cars are (almost) here! The robots are going to take all the jobs!
Musk said a car would drive by itself from NYC to LA in 2017. Sure not everybody believed that, but that we'd be here in 2021 without them really working at all was a minority opinion.
Teslas weigh 2 tons give or take, depending on the model, and Musk just sends out software "beta tests" for the robot driver like it's a video game.
Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2021
Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA, hence public beta.